ATP Tennis is due to return to the Costa del Sol in March

THE AnyTech365 Andalucia Tennis Open is due to take place from March 27 to April 11 at the popular Puente Romano Tennis Club in Marbella.

The first rounds of the ATP Challenger 80 tournament will be played behind closed doors and from April 1 tickets will be available to public and the April dates include the last rounds of the ATP Challenger 80 and the entire ATP 250 competition.

Public attendance will depend always on the recommended capacity by the authorities and if the sanitary conditions are favourable with tickets costing from €15, available at www.andaluciaopen.com.

VIP Tickets, available from Saturday April 3 will ensure a reserved seat from the tennis court privileged position and access to the VIP area.

The organisers confirm that they keep in mind the actual health situation and the tournament management commits to establish a fair return policy for those people who, due the mobility restrictions during the event, cannot make use of the purchased tickets.

