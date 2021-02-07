Ancestral Spanish Village of Jeff Bezos Asks Billionaire For Help

THE ANCESTRAL Spanish village of Jeff Bezos in Castilla y Leon has asked the world’s richest man to help them in a project to revive the struggling region.

The mayor of a rural village in central Spain has appealed to its most successful descendent to support a project that he hopes will breathe new life into the desolate area.

The village of Viallafrechos is typical of most communities in Spain’s rural Castilla y Leon. Located 50 kilometres from the regional capital Valladollid, the sleepy town has just 500 inhabitants and has economically struggled over recent decades.

It is also the hometown of Salvador Bezos, the grandfather of Amazon founder and the world’s wealthiest man Jeff Bezos. The multibillionaire visited the pueblo in 2011 with his family, with locals not knowing at the time that they were serving tapas and cervezas to one of the planet’s most successful businessmen.

Recently, the mayor of Villafrechos announced that he plans to launch a project highlighting the Bezos connection to the village – named Bezos Origin. He hopes that with the publicity of the town’s world-famous descendent, the region will experience a tourism revival.

Miguel Angel Gomez says his village offers a “quiet, relaxed life” with friendly locals who are like a “slightly larger family” according to local media. He says that “whether we make something of the project or not, he will still be loved because he is a descendent of the town”.

