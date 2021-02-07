Almeria City’s animal welfare bylaws questioned

ALMERIA city hall councillors voted in favour of new bylaws substituting those of 2004.

They include using the Trap, Neuter, Return system to control the number of stray cats living in the city’s colonies.

Despite this advance, there are fears that it could mean the end of 80 per cent of the existing colonies, as the bylaws stipulate that they should “preferably” be located on fenced land that is not near schools, health centres or care homes for the elderly.

The Ciudadanos, PSOE and Podemos parties expressed their doubts about these provisos although Margarita Cobos, city hall’s Environmental Sustainability councillor insisted that the bylaws would benefit the animals.

The new regulations were finally approved with votes from Partido Popular, Vox and no-aligned councillors. Podemos voted against the motion, while Ciudadanos and the PSOE socialists abstained.

