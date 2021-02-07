ALASKA on yellow alert for volcano eruption after scientists spot ‘new unrest’

Volcano experts in Alaska have put the island of Semisopochnoi on yellow alert after “renewed unrest” means that an eruption could be imminent. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, who filmed ash coming from the North Cerebus Crater on Saturday, February 6: “Volcano is exhibiting signs of elevated unrest above known background activity.”

The Alaska Volcano Observatory said: “There is no evidence for continuing activity, but observation of a new deposit suggests renewed unrest.”

Semisopochnoi Island in western Alaska contains several active volcanoes, with North Cerebus being the liveliest in recent years. The island’s last known eruptions were in October of 2018 and July 2019, but the experts have warned that a new eruption could happen at any time.

“Small eruptions producing minor ash deposits within the vicinity of the volcano are typical of activity during unrest at Semisopochnoi since September 2018, with the last detected activity in June 2020,” the experts said.

“Local seismic stations have been offline since November 11, 2020.

“New explosions could occur at anytime with no warning.”

At the end of January, thousands of people had to flee their homes when Mount Merapi in Indonesia erupted, sending a “river of lava” down the mountain. Residents in the in Magelang district on Java Island had been on the highest alert level for several weeks after the volcano began showing increased levels of activity in November 2020.

