Woman arrested for renting a non-existent apartment in Sevilla

A WOMAN, 34, was arrested in Albacete for fraud for renting a non-existent apartment.

The National Police report that the woman, who did not have a criminal record, had put an advert for an apartment to rent in Sevilla on a well-known website for classified ads.

She was asking for €800 in rent and €800 in advance as a deposit.

The victim contacted her and they went ahead with the procedures need to rent the apartment. She paid €800 in two bank transfers of €400 each, the National Police reported.

After that, the detainee disappeared, and the victim was unable to contact her by any means, and so reported the situation to the police.

The woman was located and arrested.

The police recommend internet users to be careful when buying items online from second hand websites.

No personal documents should be exchanged, and when it comes to renting property, before paying it is recommendable to check that the apartment actually exists by asking for an address or deeds to prove the location.

