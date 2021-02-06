A MINISTER has revealed the UK government may allow universities to reopen in March.

In an interview with one publication, Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said the government will carry out a review in mid-February to look at Covid data and consider whether it is safe for students to return to university.

The politician said the government will look at death rates, infection rates and how well the vaccine is doing before making a final decision, which is expected by February 22.

The return would take place in a “phased” way, according to the minister, who said priority would be given final year students on undergraduate courses, as well as postgraduate students studying lab-based degrees.

Donelan told the publication: “Our number one priority will be getting students back as quickly as possible. It is the same road map as the one that is being laid out for schools. So, basically, on the week commencing 15th February, the government will review the situation.

“From the 8th March, more students will be able to go back, should that be what we decide, and that does include higher education students.”

The minister said universities that had already told students there would be no in-person teaching this year would be given “the option to alter those plans.”

Currently the only students receiving in-class teaching are those studying subjects including medicine.

The Department for Education said students and staff on campus, “should take part in twice weekly testing on offer to help limit transmission and identify asymptomatic cases.”

