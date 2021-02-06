UK Deported Three Chinese Spies Posing As Journalists



It was revealed on Thursday (February 4) that the UK expelled three Chinese spies in 2020 who had been working in the country under the pretence of being journalists, but who have now been uncovered by The Guardian as “intelligence officers for Beijing’s Ministry of State Security”, while claiming to “work for three different Chinese media agencies”.

A new legislation relating to spying and the Official Secrets Act is due to be discussed in May in parliament, “This would aim to outlaw acts of malign interference and influence by foreign states that do not currently meet the threshold of illegality”, reads the article.

The UK recently revoked the licence of China Global Television Network (CGTN), the Chinese state-affiliated broadcaster, with Ofcom, the British broadcast watchdog saying a process is now underway to sanction CGTN over its coverage of last year’s protests in Hong Kong.

A spokesman said, “In 2020 we found CGTN in breach of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code for failing to preserve due impartiality in its coverage of the Hong Kong protests, and also found a serious breach of our fairness and privacy rules”.

They added, “Due to the seriousness of these breaches, we told CGTN that we would consider imposing sanctions”, and that it also has “three other fairness and privacy investigations about content on the CGTN service which also remains ongoing, pending further consideration”.

