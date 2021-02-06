UK Covid Deaths Drop By A THIRD

UK DAILY Covid deaths drop by a THIRD as new infections continue to decrease

The UK Government remains quietly optimistic that the nation has begun to overcome the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, as the figures released by Public Health England show that on Saturday, February 6, 828 fatalities were recorded, 31 per cent lower that the same day the previous week.

The positive news doesn’t stop there; the number of new infections has also plunged, down one fifth in a week to 18,262 cases. Experts claim that the week-on-week reductions prove the tough national lockdown and the rapid Covid-19 vaccine rollout are having a positive effect on the health crisis.

The news comes as the government prepares to enforce strict quarantine measures starting February 15 for people entering the country from COVID-19 hot spots. As well as travellers coming from the listed at-risk areas, passengers from all other countries may soon be subject to at least two additional PCR tests before they can exit quarantine.

In addition, Worcestershire today (Saturday, February 6) became the latest region to record an occurrence of the South African Covid variant, which is reported to be more contagious than the original virus.

Worcestershire County Council said: ‘Working in partnership with NHS Test and Trace, every person over the age of 18, living in the WR3 postcode and some WR9 postcodes, is strongly encouraged to take a Covid-19 test this week, even if they are not showing symptoms.’

