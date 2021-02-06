Treacherous rivers will be channelled

THE central government’s Environment department has practically completed three projects to channel the Adra and Antas rivers and the Almanzora’s tributaries.

Once carried out, they will prevent further flooding in Adra, Vera and Pulpi which have all suffered in the past when their respective rivers have burst their banks.

Manuel de la Fuente, sub-delegate to Almeria, expressed satisfaction at the news, which he said underlined the central government’s commitment to the province.

He also drew attention to the three projects’ “special relevance,” explaining that they had been revised to ensure a reduced impact on the environment. The resulting solutions had been agreed with the Junta and the Adra, Vera and Pulpi town halls, De la Fuente added.

Adra mayor Manuel Cortes also expressed satisfaction on learning that the river was to be adequately channelled, something that Adra residents had fought so long for.

“Now it is a step closer to become a reality,” Cortes said after learning that the contract to draft the channelling plans would be put out to tender before the end of February.

