Treacherous rivers will be channelled
RIVER ADRA: Less prone to flooding once it is adequately channelled Photo credit: Nacle2

THE central government’s Environment department has practically completed three projects to channel the Adra and Antas rivers and the Almanzora’s tributaries.

Once carried out, they will prevent further flooding in Adra, Vera and Pulpi which have all suffered in the past when their respective rivers have burst their banks.

Manuel de la Fuente, sub-delegate to Almeria, expressed satisfaction at the news, which he said  underlined the central government’s commitment to the province.

He also drew attention to the three projects’ “special relevance,” explaining that they had been revised to ensure a reduced impact on the environment.  The resulting solutions had  been agreed with the Junta and the Adra, Vera and Pulpi town halls, De la Fuente added.


Adra mayor Manuel Cortes also expressed satisfaction on learning that the river was to be adequately channelled, something that  Adra residents had fought so long for.

“Now it is a step closer to become a reality,” Cortes said after learning that the contract to draft the channelling plans would be put out to tender before the end of February.


Linda Hall

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

