Ten arrested in fight between feuding families
PECHINA: Quarrel between families escalated to a pitched battle Photo credit: Andalucia.org

THE Guardia Civil arrested 10 people on charges that included attempted manslaughter following a pitched battle between two Pechina families.

Officers called in as the violence escalated arrived at a property belonging to one of the families to find it deserted although the ground was littered with pieces of brick, glass bottles, stones, bullet casings and bloodstains.

They also discovered bullets embedded in a wall and the floor.

Three people involved in the fight were later treated at the Benahadux health centre for various injuries, bruises and knife wounds with one person later transferred to Torrecardenas hospital.


Ten were detained as result of the Guardia Civil investigations, including a man who was wanted by the Almeria criminal court and is now remanded.

