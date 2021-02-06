SHE is known for her fierce interviewing skills as much as for her glamorous good looks, and according to her co-host Piers Morgan Susanna Reid “loves” the attention her cleavage-revealing outfits receive.

Speaking to one publication, Piers Morgan claimed Susanna Reid “loves” the attention her cleavage received after she recently chose several low-cut tops to present Good Morning Britain.

He said: “She loves it but pretends to hate it.

“When she turned 50 something changed, because she was voted as having the best bottom in the world and couldn’t be happier.”

Morgan continued: “Not only did her cleavage get national attention, but… [there was] a whole page about every body part being described as utter perfection.

“Susanna was like: ‘What the hell. I’ve turned 50, usually I wouldn’t like this kind of objectification but f*** it, I’m loving it!’”

The news comes after Twitter went wild last month when the present wore a particularly revealing dress.

One user commented: “Little bit early for all that.” While another wrote: “Susanna showing more cleavage than Pamela Anderson the other day, laugh out loud #GMB.”

One other user said: “Absolutely love @susannareid100 but a bit too much cleavage for me at this time of day #gmb #susannareid @GMB.”

In the same interview, Morgan insisted he would never do the presenting job, “minus Susanna.”

He said: “I wouldn’t do it without her [Susanna]. We’re a team.”

Morgan went on: “It would be like splitting up [Thierry] Henry and [Dennis] Bergkamp at Arsenal. Never going to work.

“You couldn’t have one without the other.

“Honestly, we have a connection which is quite rare in television, and it works so well that I couldn’t imagine doing it without her.”

