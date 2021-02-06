SPANISH And Polish Foreign Ministers Meet To Discuss Strengthening Ties between the two nations



Arancha Gonzalez Laya, the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his counterpart in Poland, Zbigniew Rau, the head of Polish diplomacy, met in Warsaw on Thursday to discuss the strengthening of relations between the two nations, as well as the current situation in Belarus.

The Spanish minister announced that they will have further talks in Madrid, in the first half of 2021, with Rau confirming Poland’s desire to welcome Spain as one of its most important European partners, with both politicians stating that the topics of scientific, military, political, economic, and cultural affairs were all on the table for the future meetings.

“Poland and Spain are not only partners but also friends”, emphasised Ms Laya, pointing out that both countries are members of the European Union and friends in NATO and the OSCE, “as well as working together on the EU Reconstruction Fund, which will help us overcome the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and we both took part in making it a reality”.

