Smooth criminal targeted gyms along the Costa del Sol

NATIONAL POLICE have arrested a man, 67, in Fuengirola who stole €45,000 worth of goods from lockers in luxury gyms along the Costa del Sol.

The man, who was described as well-dressed with designer sports clothes and accessories, has a criminal record for robbery.

Over the past few months, he reportedly targeted luxury gyms along the Costa del Sol where he accessed the changing rooms, opened the lockers with a tool and took what he wanted.

The National Police estimate that the cash and luxury watches he stole amount to €45,000.

The first robberies occurred at the end of the summer, and were carried out along the coast from the Guadalmar area near Plaza Mayor in Malaga, to El Higueron in Fuengirola and further along the coast to San Pedro Alcantara.

The detainee is said to have mingled with other users of the gyms in communal areas, and no-one suspected his illegal activity because of his age and elegant appearance.

He never actually enrolled at the gyms, but he used those which had no turnstyles or membership access cards, but which had pools or other facilities which meant that users left their belongings in lockers.

Once identified, he was located when he was leaving a sports centre in El Higueron, Fuengirola, where he was arrested.

