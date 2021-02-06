Secret Prince Edward Plans ‘Could Avoid Scottish Independence’

PLANS by No 10 Downing Street to send Prince Edward to live in Edinburgh could help prevent support for Scottish independence, according to new reports.

The claims revealed by one publication suggest politicians want Prince Edward and his wife Sophie to move to an Edinburgh palace to stamp out rising support for the SNP and Scottish independence.

According to the publication, aides working for Boris Johnson believe the Duke and Duchess of Wessex could help improve the bond between the UK’s four nations by relocating from England to Scotland.

Edward and Sophie, who are known in Scotland as the Earl and Countess of Forfar, would take up full-time residence at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh in an effort to increase the number of royal engagements carried out in Scotland.

The couple currently live in Surrey, England, with their two children, although much of the royal family spends part of the summer each year at Balmoral in Scotland.

The news comes after the UK government is said to be concerned about the threat of a second Scottish independence vote with Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP looking likely to gain an impressive victory in May’s Scottish parliamentary elections.

Sturgeon has said she will push forward with plans for a referendum if the SNP wins a majority at the elections, whether the UK government agrees or not.

A Downing Street source told one publication there had been no formal request made for Edward and Sophie to make the move to Edinburgh. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said it had not heard anything about the proposal.

