Scottish Care Home Tragedy As Ten Residents Die Amid 68 Positive Tests

Scottish Care Home in Fife Tragedy As Ten Residents Die Amid 68 Positive Tests.

TEN residents have died from coronavirus amid a coronavirus outbreak at a Fife care home. Health chiefs identified a cluster of cases at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly where 68 residents have been confirmed positive for the disease.

NHS Fife reported 25 residents returned positive tests for the virus, with 43 staff also infected. Ten residents have so far passed away from the bug after the outbreak. The care home had been closed to new admissions last month after the cases were identified but has since reopened.

An NHS Fife spokesperson said: “NHS Fife is aware of a recent cluster of confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly. A total of 25 residents tested positive for the virus. A further 43 staff have also tested positive for COVID-19. Sadly, 10 people died after contracting COVID-19 and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.

“NHS Fife’s Health Protection Team and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership worked closely with Fife Council’s Environmental Health Service to support the management of the care home and offer advice to prevent the spread of the virus. The care home was closed to new admissions and has since reopened since it is now 14 days since the last positive test. “Anyone experiencing the well-established symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of how mild, should immediately self-isolate and arrange a test using the NHS inform website www.nhsinform.scot”

Scots care home worker devastated after healthy husband dies week after positive Covid test.

A Scots care home worker was left in shock after her healthy husband died a week after testing positive for Covid-19. Alan Graham, who lived in Drumchapel but was from Northern Ireland, had no previous health conditions, leaving his family stunned by his sudden death.

The dad-of-one was just 38-years-old and appeared to be on the mend after suffering from a cough. His body was discovered at his home on Saturday, January 30th. The bingo worker had been taking lockdown very seriously and following guidance so much that he barely went outside, according to his family.

The dad had even been receiving Tesco delivery shops so he could avoid going to busy supermarkets.

