REAL MADRID Reportedly Open To Offers For £39m Flop Vinicius Jr, to cash in on him



Vinicius Junior signed for Real Madrid, hailed as the ‘New Neymar’ but the 20-year-old Brazilian starlet has failed to make his mark in the team, recently not making it into many of Zinedine Zidane’s starting line-ups.

Now, according to reports by AS in the Spanish media, Madrid bosses are looking to cut their losses this Summer on the player, which could spark a scramble among Premier League clubs, as Los Blancos look to recoup some of their huge coronavirus financial burden.

The player, with only three goals this season, has drawn criticism from the Spanish press for his poor displays in Madrid’s defeats, and even from his manager, who caught him playing with his mobile phone instead of paying attention during his team talk before the Manchester City match in August 2020.

Vinicius Jr was also allegedly the subject of a furious dressing-room bust-up with French teammate Karim Benzema, who was caught on camera at half-time during the Borussia Monchengladbach Champions League game, slamming his team-mate to fellow Frenchman Ferland Mendy, seeming to instruct him not to pass to Vinicius.