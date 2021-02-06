QUEEN Appoints Former MI5 Chief As Royal Household’s Top Official



Her Majesty the Queen has formally appointed 59-year-old Andrew Parker, Baron Parker of Minsmere, as the top official in her royal household, The Lord Chamberlain, where he will replace Earl Peel aged 73, who was due to retire at the end of 2020 after 14 years in the position, but stayed in the job while his successor was searched for.

Baron Parker was the Director-General of MI5 until last April, a role he commenced in 2007, after leading the Security Service’s response to the July 7 London terrorist attacks and the 2006 transatlantic aircraft plot, and he will soon step into the £90,000-a-year part-time role of ensuring that everything runs smoothly in the Queen’s household.

On a visit in February 2020, to the MI5 headquarters in central London, the Queen had praised the work of British intelligence officers for the “tireless work you do to keep our country safe”, and after his retirement last year, Baron Parker had spoken of how he hoped the pandemic would not force ministers into making cuts to the intelligence services, noting that potential terror threats were also subject to restrictions during the pandemic.

