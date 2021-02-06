POLICE in Malaga have issued fines for hundreds of people found using bikes or scooters along the pavement.

Officers from Malaga police have carried out check points in areas including Calle Alcazabilla and on the seafront, issuing fines to hundreds of bike and scooter riders after a new law came into effect.

The law, which came into force at the beginning of the month has seen these types of vehicles banned from pedestrian areas, however until recently police had only been warning those flouting the rules during a grace period/

According to police, one of the worst areas for offenders using scooters and bikes is Calle Alcazabilla in the centre of Malaga city, as well as along the seafront.

The rule has received criticism, however, after it emerged scooter riders have no alternative to cross from Plaza de la Merced to the park since the new regulations prevent crossing using urban tunnels.

This leaves drivers with the only option to get off and walk across the route.

Currently the penalty for driving on pedestrian paths and pavements is €60 for cyclists and €200 for scooters, since some electric mobility scooters can reach higher speeds.

To help encourage scooter users to use a traffic lane along the seafront, Local Police are stepping up check points punishing the drivers of cars and motorcycles who are found to break the 30 kilometre and hour speed limit.

Councillor for Mobility, Jose del Rio, also committed to building a bike path along the seafront to encourage cyclists to abide by the new rules.

