Police Condemn Latest Tik Tok Videos With 170mph Boy Racer Clips

Video clips have appeared on social media site Tik Tok, showing boy racers going at reckless speeds as high as 170mph, in specially souped-up cars, trying to beat each other’s speeds, whilst filming themselves on their mobile phones.

The Daily Mirror brought one video to the public’s attention which shows a boy racer filming his car’s dashboard speedometer as he travelled at 173mph on a wet road and going around blind corners on minor roads.

National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesman, Anthony Bangham, said, “Illegal and inappropriate excessive speed puts lives at risk and can lead to serious collisions. The devastating consequences then place additional and unnecessary demand on emergency services. Speed limits are there to protect all road users”.


Joshua Harris, from Brake, commented, “Promotion of illegal and dangerous driving and riding on social media must be stopped. These actions endanger lives”, saying that social media platforms should shut down the accounts of anybody indulging in the activity.

A spokesperson for TikTok said, “We launched an investigation as soon as this content was brought to our attention. We work to limit, label or remove content that depicts dangerous acts or challenges. We applied a warning label to this video, reminding users that behaviour of this kind can result in serious injury”.


