“Online abuse is hurting football and society” – Arsenal coach Arteta calls for more action

“Online abuse is hurting football and society” – Arsenal’s Arteta is the latest head coach to condemn the abuse Premier League players have been receiving online and called on social media companies to do more to combat it.

THIS week Southampton’s Alexandre Jankewitz was the latest player to suffer racist abuse via social media.

The Premier League’s online abuse reporting system supports players, managers and their family members who receive serious discriminatory online abuse.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson and Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters have called on social media companies to do more to fight racism, something that Arteta supports to protect the mental health of those affected.

“There are all types of different abuses and I think it has to be eradicated completely,” the Arsenal head coach said. “I think social media has a big responsibility on that, because then you talk about the mental health of the players and the public and how exposed they are.

“I am all open and I’m for people to have their opinions, but not just to be insulting people, abusing people and using a screen on somebody’s mobile phone to tell them whatever you want, to a person that you don’t even know.

“That for me has to be eradicated because it is causing a lot of damage in football and a lot of damage to public people.

“So I think we have to be really strong on that and I think you guys [the media] as well have a big part to play to support us and the industry here.”

The Premier League and clubs are encouraging fans to continue to play their part in the fight against racism by reporting it whenever they encounter it.

As part of its No Room For Racism initiative, the League has produced free learning resources in the Premier League Primary Stars program for schools and families to help educate children about diversity, inclusion and racism.

Players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Conor Coady and Michail Antonio speak about the impact of racism and the importance of diversity to inspire and teach young people.

