OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN hits back at Grease critics who claim the musical is ‘homophobic’

Star of the 1978 musical cult classic Olivia Newton-John has hit back against fans who have branded Grease as ‘sexist’ and ‘homophobic,’ among other things, and demanded it be taken off the air. The furore began when the hit movie was filmed over Christmas and BBC viewers took to social media in their droves to point out that it could be construed as glorifying rape and homophobia. However, the Australian actress, 72, who recently overcame a battle with cancer, told Sarah Grynberg on A Life Of Greatness podcast on February 1, that viewers need to “relax” a bit.

“I think in this particular instance, I think it’s kind of silly, because the movie was made in the ’70s about the ’50s,” the singing sensation said.

“We need to relax a little bit and just enjoy things for what they are. I think it’s just a fun movie that entertains people. That’s all.”

While many fans looked back with nostalgia on the iconic musical, others drew attention to one of the opening croons, ‘Summer Nights,’ in which the T-Birds ask Danny Zuko, played by Hollywood heart-throb John Travolta, “Did she put up a fight?”

One Twitter user wrote: “Ahhh man. Just watching #Grease one of my favourite films and it’s so of its time. Misogynistic, sexist and a bit rapey.”

Newton-John, who played John Travolta’s love interest Sandy, has survived cancer three times, and is feeling better than ever despite the backlash.

“I think I’m extremely lucky. I’m very lucky that I’m well. I don’t take that for granted at all,” she told HollywoodLife.

And Australia’s golden girl isn’t about to back down from her opinion that Grease was a production to be proud of.

“I think we shared something incredibly unique, making that film that is still so loved. It keeps our friendship together,” Olivia explained, and revealed that she is still “really great friends” with Mr. Travolta and “always will be.”

