Nurse finishes 12-hour shift to find home ransacked by burglars

Nurse finishes 12-hour shift to find her home ransacked by burglars.

Police have now released CCTV images of four males as part of their investigation into the break-in at the nurse’s home in Barnsley in which sentimental family jewellery was stolen.

At around 7.30pm on Saturday, January 23, the victim arrived home to find her house in Paddock Road had been ransacked.

The offenders had broken a glass door to get into the property and stolen cash, documents and jewellery.

PC David Gregg of South Yorkshire Police said: “The victim, in this case, had got home from a 12-hour shift at one of our local hospitals to find her home in chaos and some of her really precious belongings gone.

“She had two bottles of Penhaligons trade routes halfeti eau de parfum, a diamond ring, a Michael Kors watch, a grey leather-look jewellery box that contained a gold ring with a triangular ruby with diamonds around, a Pandora silver bracelet with personal charms and multiple diamond stud earrings stolen.”

Also taken were silver fine bracelets, one with a rose gold heart with “live, laugh, love” engraved, Swarovski crystal friendship knot silver ring, small face gold watch, a silver necklace with pendant ‘a mothers’ love will never die’.

And a rose gold iPhone 6s was among the massive haul.

“Our enquiries are progressing and we’re now able to release CCTV images of a group of men we’d like to speak to in connection with what happened.

“We believe they might have information that is vital to our investigation,” added PC Gregg.

If you recognise those pictured or have any information that might help officers, please call 101 quoting incident number 147 of 23 January.

