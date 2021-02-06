Night Of Violence In South London As One Dead And Nine Injured In Five Incidents

NIGHT Of Violence In South London As One Dead And Nine Injured In Five Separate Incidents around Croydon area



The Metropolitan Police Force is tonight (Friday 5) investigating five separate stabbing incidents around the South London area of Croydon, which left one dead and nine injured, two critically, but they have declined to say if the incidents are in any way connected yet.

The timeline of the five incidents, as reported by Sky News, is as follows:

No1: Just before 7pm police were called to Chapman Road. One man is in hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

No2: At 7.15pm, four men aged in their 20s, attended a south London hospital with stab and slash injuries, one of them is in a life-threatening condition.

No3: At 8.08pm, police were called to reports of two men with stab injuries. One of them was taken to hospital before police arrived, his condition is not life-threatening. The other man was found at the scene but he died.

No4: At 8.51pm, two men went to hospital with stab injuries, one is in a life-threatening condition.

No5: At 9.12pm police were called to a stabbing on Dingwall Road where they arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. The victim, whose injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, was also arrested.

DS Nicky Arrowsmith of the Met Police commented, “Sadly, tonight we have seen a number of needless and completely abhorrent violent altercations, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life”.

She continued, “Officers will be on patrol throughout the night across the South Area Command Unit, with additional resources from the Violent Crime Taskforce and Territorial Support Group deployed to deter and prevent any further violence.