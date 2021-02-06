Night Of Violence In South London As One Dead And Nine Injured In Five Incidents

By
Chris King
-
0
Night Of Violence In South London As One Dead And Nine Injured In Five Incidents
Night Of Violence In South London As One Dead And Nine Injured In Five Incidents . image: pinterest

NIGHT Of Violence In South London As One Dead And Nine Injured In Five Separate Incidents around Croydon area

The Metropolitan Police Force is tonight (Friday 5) investigating five separate stabbing incidents around the South London area of Croydon, which left one dead and nine injured, two critically, but they have declined to say if the incidents are in any way connected yet.

-- Advertisement --

The timeline of the five incidents, as reported by Sky News, is as follows:

DS Nicky Arrowsmith of the Met Police commented, “Sadly, tonight we have seen a number of needless and completely abhorrent violent altercations, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life”.


Finally, she added, “A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers is in place across Croydon, until 8am on Saturday, February 6”.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Night Of Violence In South London As One Dead And Nine Injured In Five Incidents”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMarijuana Shortage Reported In Jamaica
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here