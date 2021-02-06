Missing girl found

16-YEAR-OLD Adela Simon Castillo, missing from her home for seven days, has been found.

On leaving the high school she attended in Almeria City’s Los Molinos district her mobile went dead and when she failed to return home, her family reported her missing to the Guardia Civil.

Spanish media sources reported that when the Policia Nacional located Adela in Murcia City’s El Carmen neighbourhood, she was well and in the company of persons whose identities have not yet been revealed.

