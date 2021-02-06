MARMITE launches new spicy Dynamite flavour in time for Valentine’s Day

Nobody has any mixed feelings about Marmite, according to the condiment giant’s own marketing campaign, but will their new flavour have people running to the check-outs, or running for the hills? It remains to be seen, as the spreadable sensation is set to launch a brand new flavour, Dynamite, on February 7, just in time to set tables on fire on Valentine’s Day.

-- Advertisement --



The new toast topper will be available at Sainsbury’s stores and online for a limited time, and is designed not to blow your top immediately, but to add a gradual chilli kick. According to developers, the new fiery condiment is good to go with all the favourite Marmite snacks, such as crumpets, toast or – for those brave amongst us- straight from the jar. That should add some spice to Valentine’s Day!

‘Literally hot off the press, new limited-edition Marmite Dynamite is a taste explosion which needs to be handled with care,’ says Sophie Allan, brand manager at Marmite.

‘We’ve ignited breakfast tables before with our Marmite Peanut Butter, but this is set to send shock waves in kitchens up and down the country. Whether on toast, crumpets or muffins we’re inviting the lovers, and daring the haters, to ignite their tastebuds with this explosive new flavour.’

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Marmite Launches New Spicy Dynamite Flavour”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.