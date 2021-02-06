Louis Vuitton £995 ‘Jamaican Stripe Jumper’ Has Wrong Flag Colours

Louis Vuitton £995 'Jamaican Stripe Jumper' Has Wrong Flag Colours. image: twitter

LOUIS VUITTON £995 ‘Jamaican Stripe Jumper’ Has Wrong Flag Colours in the design

Top fashion label, Louis Vuitton, had a £995 menswear item, called the Jamaican Stripe Jumper on its website, ‘inspired by the Caribbean island’s national flag’, featured three wide stripes in green, yellow and red, but, the flag of Jamaica is green, yellow and black!

Now, the company has embarrassingly removed the item from the website following criticism, with Cedella, the daughter of Jamaican reggae legend, Bob Marley, posting on Instagram, “Bob says that’s the Ethiopian flag @Louisvuitton”, accompanied by a photo of Bob looking displeased, and an embarrassed face emoji.

The website description of the item had originally read, “With striped design inspired by Caribbean island’s national flag”, then it was updated to include “cultural heritage” instead of “flag”, but now, anybody clicking the link to the product gets a “404 page not found” error, as reported by The Guardian.


In an unfortunate coincidence, Virgil Abloh, the creative director for Louis Vuitton is from Ghana, whose flag colours are – green, yellow, and red!

