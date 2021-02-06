Longer School Day Being Considered By Government In Bid To Help Pupils Catch Up.

A longer school day is reportedly being considered by the government in a bid to help children catch up from the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Officials at the Department for Education (DfE) are said to be considering multiple proposals to help children try and recover lost learning due to the length of school closures.

This could include charities and volunteers running out-of-hours classes and extra-curricular activities, meaning teachers may not be required to stay late. DfE officials are reportedly examining the cost-effectiveness and evidence of adding extra classes at the start and end of the day.

Robert Halfon, chair of the Education Select Committee, said: “They are definitely considering all these ideas. I think they are receptive and thinking about it seriously.”

The DfE did not comment on the proposals but a government spokesperson said: “We will invest a further £300 million in tutoring programmes, building on the existing £1 billion Covid Catch-Up Fund, but the prime minister has been clear that extended schools closures have had a huge impact on pupils’ education, which will take more than a year to make up.

“The government will work with parents, teachers and schools to develop a long-term plan to make sure pupils have the chance to make up their lost education over the course of this parliament – and we have just appointed Sir Kevan Collins to the role of Education Recovery Commissioner, to specifically oversee this issue.”

The reported proposals come amid ongoing concerns over the impact of the pandemic on children’s education and welfare.

