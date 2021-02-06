KATIE PRICE’S Son Harvey Rushed To Hospital After Vaccine Reaction



Katie Price’s son Harvey has been rushed to Great Ormond Street Hospital tonight after suffering an alleged reaction to the Oxford/AstraZeneca injection he received yesterday (Friday 5).

Harvey was born with a series of disabilities, including the genetic condition Prader-Willi Syndrome, ADHD, autism, and septo-optic dysplasia, which causes blindness, and qualified for the vaccine as a vulnerable individual and had been vaccinated as a part of the fourth stage of the government roll-out of the vaccines.

A source close to the family told The Sun that Harvey was “shaking uncontrollably”, and his temperature had risen to 39.9 degrees, and that doctors at the hospital had confirmed the reaction was definitely due to the vaccine injection.

The source added, “Katie’s in bits, Harvey only had the jab on Friday but now doctors who know Harvey well are telling her he’s had a bad reaction to it – it can’t be anything else. She’s very worried but is trying to remain calm. It’s dangerous as he hasn’t got cortisol in his body to fight like us”.

