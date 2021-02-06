Katie Price’s joy as son Harvey get Covid jab early

Katie Price’s joy as ‘extremely vulnerable’ son Harvey gets Covid jab early.

THE 18-year-old had the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday (February 5), reveals The Sun, with mum Katie gushing “he was so brave and it was over so quick everybody was so helpful”.

The teenager was immunised in the fourth stage of the government roll-out of the vaccine and received his shot in a school hall with everybody sitting on chairs in rows a metre apart.

“It was all smoothly calmly and professionally done,” the mother of five told the publication.

“It just felt like being in a film and made you realise more how serious this is.”

Harvey was born with a series of disabilities, including autism, ADHD, a genetic condition Prader-Willi Syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia, which causes blindness.

He was reportedly the youngest person Katie saw getting the vaccine and will have a second dose in three months’ time.

Those over 70 have so far been offered the jab, with younger exceptions being frontline health and social care workers, along with people classified as ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’.

Last month, Katie revealed she had made the heart-breaking decision that “no mother would ever want to make”, of putting Harvey, 6ft 2in and almost 29st, into a residential college.

A devastated Katie, aged 42, told The Sun, “It breaks my heart. I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him. It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him. This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills, and socialise with people other than me”.

