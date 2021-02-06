Joe Biden Says Trump Should Not Receive Intelligence Briefings

PRESIDENT JOE Biden says that his predecessor Donald Trump should not continue to receive intelligence briefings due to his “erratic behaviour”.

When asked by a reporter for CBS Evening News whether Donald Trump should continue to receive intelligence briefings, Joe Biden replied: “I think not”.

Biden said that the controversial former President, who is currently facing his second impeachment charge, should not continue to receive updates and reports from the American intelligence community “because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection”. Biden was referring to the recent attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

It is customary for former Presidents to continue to receive briefings from intelligence agencies after their term. In the case of Trump, Biden asked “what value is giving him an intelligence briefing?” – adding that “he might slip up and say something” that could compromise security.

During his four-year term in the White House, Donald Trump was famously dismissive of America’s powerful intelligence community and held particularly poor relations with the FBI. He is currently facing investigation for calling on his supporters to “fight” what he saw as Joe Biden’s fraudulent victory in the November Presidential elections.

