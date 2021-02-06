Jennifer Lawrence Injured In Glass Stunt

Jennifer Lawrence in the role of Katniss Everdeen.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE injured her eye in a glass stunt, shutting down her new movie

Hunger Games superstar Jennifer Lawrence was injured after glass flew into her eyes while filming her new movie, Don’t Look Up, alongside co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. According to news outlet Page Six, the 30-year-old actress was filming a scene where a rubbish bin gets thrown through a window and some of the glass ricocheted back.

A source explained: “An explosion was set up for a stunt in which glass shatters.” Although some of the glass flew into her eye, the source added that insiders believe Jennifer will be “okay”.

Jennifer and Leo, 46, are filming the new end of days Netflix movie in Boston, in which they play two astronomers who travel the country trying to convince people that a catastrophic meteor is headed for Earth. However, production had to be halted for the day following Jen’s injury.


The Hollywood starlet hasn’t had an easy time of it lately; on November 27 a massive blaze burned down the family ranch, Camp Hi-Ho, in Simpsonville, Kentucky.

Jennifer’s family said in a statement at the time: “Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other fire fighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes.”


