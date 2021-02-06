Italy or France Next To Leave The EU Warns Frexit Campaigner After The Awful Handling of The Covid Crisis.

FRANCE and Italy could soon be the next countries to follow in the steps of the UK and leave the European Union, the leader of the Frexit movement forecast.

Italexit- it could happen!

Italexit Party spokesman Sergio Montanaro has now revealed how he plans to take Rome out of the bloc in “less than two years”. He said: “Our goal is to leave the EU because it is possible. It is about political will. The Italian people, just like the British, want to get out of this cage. Our plan is simple. We will bring into Parliament people who want to leave the European Union. Several collections of signatures have been carried out recently but they are pointless as they just collect dust in the end.”

He continued: “We intend to bring everything into Parliament. Mr Montanaro noted: “The problem is that there is a lot of confusion about what to do… when actually it is very simple. If we were the governing party, the first thing we would do is trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

“We would then create a parallel currency flanked by the euro during the two years it takes to actually leave the bloc. In those two years, we would negotiate with other states. And all of them will want to do trade deals with us.”

Frexit- it’s just a matter of time

The EU could be facing a fresh crisis, with pressure increasing on French President Emmanuel Macron amid surging calls for the country to hold its own referendum on membership with the EU.

Charles-Henri Gallois has been dubbed “Mr Frexit” over his views and support for France to leave the European Union. He said the “disaster” of the EU’s vaccination programme against COVID-19 would only rally eurosceptics which have been gaining support across Europe. Mr Gallois has been pushing for French presidential candidates to put a Brexit style referendum on their manifestos much like former Prime Minister David Cameron did.

“Basically the goal is to gather more people and more signatures to put pressure on all the candidates for the presidential election so that they include the referendum on their manifestos. In the same way that (David) Cameron had to include on his, we are putting pressure to get that done.” Said Gallois.

He also revealed he was working with the “Italexit Party” also known as No Europe for Italy.

