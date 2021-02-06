Italian Police Officer Jailed for Rape of Two American Students

AN ITALIAN police officer has been jailed after he and another Caribinieri were convicted of the 2017 rape of two American students in Florence.

Marco Camuffo was jailed for four years and six months for raping two American students with another officer while on duty in September 2017. His co-convicted former Carabinieri colleague, Pietro Costa, was jailed for five years and a half in February for the sex attack.

The officers met the two US students, one of whom was very intoxicated, outside a nightclub in Florence’s Piazzale Michelangelo. They offered the women a lift to their home and helped assist them to the door upon arrival. According to a testimony given by one victim to ABC News in 2017, the officers proceeded to force themselves upon the students and raped them.

In court, the two disgraced Carabinieri officers claimed that the sex had been consensual. Prosecutors said that the two students had been too intoxicated to give consent, with one victim claiming that force had been used in the sex attack. Both men were convicted of rape and abuse of authority. On appeal, Camuffo managed to gain a lesser sentence than his co-accused and will spend the next four and a half years behind bars.

The Carabinieri is Italy’s military police wing, the equivalent of Spain’s Guardia Civil.

