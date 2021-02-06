It wasn’t because of Christmas

By
Linda Hall
-
0
It wasn't because of Christmas
CLEAR CONSCIENCE: Christmas events did not increase the Covid risk, Almeria mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco said. Photo credit: (@RamonFPM) Twitter

ALMERIA CITY mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco “categorically” rejected suggestions that municipal Christmas events helped to spread Covid-19.

Talking to Europa Press he insisted that nobody was infected at any of these events.  “City hall made every possible effort to guarantee the safety of Almeria’s population,” he declared during a visit to a mobile Covid testing unit.

-- Advertisement --

“Christmas in Almeria was a safe Christmas, don’t let anyone be mistaken about that although what happened inside people’s homes or in their private lives is another other matter.”

The only aspect where city hall might have failed was not knowing how to make people aware of the need to comply with health and safety regulations in private, Fernandez-Pacheco argued.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “It wasn’t because of Christmas.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleTop New York Times Journalists Leave After Separate Scandals
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here