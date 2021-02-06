It wasn’t because of Christmas

ALMERIA CITY mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco “categorically” rejected suggestions that municipal Christmas events helped to spread Covid-19.

Talking to Europa Press he insisted that nobody was infected at any of these events. “City hall made every possible effort to guarantee the safety of Almeria’s population,” he declared during a visit to a mobile Covid testing unit.

“Christmas in Almeria was a safe Christmas, don’t let anyone be mistaken about that although what happened inside people’s homes or in their private lives is another other matter.”

The only aspect where city hall might have failed was not knowing how to make people aware of the need to comply with health and safety regulations in private, Fernandez-Pacheco argued.

