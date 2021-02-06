GRANADA House Robbery Arrest With Two Suspects Still At Large and being hunted



The National Police in Granada have arrested a 24-year-old woman of Moroccan origin, for breaking and entering a property with the intent to steal, as a result of their investigation that began last August.

A neighbour had confirmed the woman’s identity as that of an individual spotted jumping out of the window of a home that was subsequently found to have been broken into, and a television stolen.

The woman is known to the police and has a previous police record, and they are still trying to trace her two male accomplices, alleged to be of Senegalese and Nigerian nationality.

An investigation had begun last August when the homeowner came home after spending time in the hospital and had trouble getting his key to fit into the door lock which appeared to have been tampered with, at which point, a neighbour had spotted two individuals, a male and a female, just from a window of the property and flee.

The neighbour recognised the man and the woman from photographs shown to her by the police of known criminals, and further investigations led the officers to identify the third person, the male of Senegalese origin.

Then, on January 20, officers from the Provincial Brigade of Judicial Police of Granada located the Moroccan woman and arrested her, and she will face a court, while steps are still being taken to try and locate the two male suspects, and the stolen television set.

