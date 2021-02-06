GERMAN supermarket helps singletons find love during the pandemic

Love may not wait around the corner for German singletons, but rather at the butcher’s counter, as supermarket chain Edeka has launched a unique initiative hoping to bring single shoppers together during the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the health crisis, figures world-wide have shown that cases of depression and anxiety have shot through the roof due to isolation and loneliness, so a supermarket match-making scheme might not be the craziest thing we’ve ever heard.

Edeka has asked single shoppers to do their weekly groceries between 6pm and 8pm on Friday evenings, in the hopes of making some romantic matches, always following Covid-19 safety guidelines, of course. The managers of the Volkach supermarket in Lower Franconia, in Bavaria saw the gap in the market, when people are no longer able to meet in the traditional ways, but food stores remain a place where people can still travel freely to.

“The supermarket has been offering this singles shopping service for about two years, but it was as a result of the coronavirus and its restrictions that the subject of hearts has become an element of attraction,” the manager told Bavarian public radio BR from the store, Christoph Kolb.

Shoppers interested in the possibility of meeting a potential significant other hang a heart-shaped badge off their clothes while waking the isles; if someone is interested in them, they fill out a form provided by the store and an employee alter calls to exchange the details.

It may not be the traditional way great love stories are made, but as usual, love will find a way.

