Drug Traffickers Injure Police in Malaga Getaway

The pair have been arrested four days after they allegedly ran over a police officer, injuring him as they tried to get away after being caught using a storage room in Malaga as a drug den.

According to police, the two suspects had used the storage facility to hide various types of drugs.

The accused, a couple, are also considered to be responsible for running over a police officer trying to stop them.

The man, aged 31, and the woman, aged 33, both of Spanish nationality, are said to both have previous criminal records for crimes against public health. One of the suspects is also said to have a criminal record for violent crimes.

The police operation took place last month when officers arrived at the scene of the alleged drug den. The suspects took flight, reportedly using a motorcycle to speed off, before running over a police officer who was dragged several metres.

The pair initially escaped police, but following further investigations were caught four days later and arrested.

In the registry of the storage room, officers from the National Police say they seized 5,110 grams of hashish, 2,068.6 grams of cocaine and 12.6 grams heroin.

Officers also confiscated a high-end vehicle said to be worth €3,750, as well as nine precision scales, a vacuum packer and documents and tools for packaging drugs.

