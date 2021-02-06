Dominic Cummings AVOIDS Prosecution over ‘coronavirus lockdown breach’.

DOMINIC CUMMINGS will NOT be prosecuted over breaking lockdown laws for his 264-mile trip from London to Durham in March, it has been revealed. The Prime Minister’s former top advisor said he made the trip to his family’s farm in County Durham because he was worried about childcare for his four-year-old son in April 2020.

But he came under heavy fire after saying that he took a separate 30 minute, 60-mile round trip from Durham to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight – despite having Covid symptoms. Following the outcry over Mr Cummings’ apparent breaches, former chief prosecutor for North West England Nazir Afzal – whose older brother Umar died with coronavirus in April – submitted a dossier of evidence to detectives in Durham and urged them to investigate.

It was a thick pile of paper that included location data for their vehicles from congestion charge and automatic number plate recognition cameras, CCTV from Barnard Castle and areas surrounding Houghall Woods. Inside the dossier was apparently eye-witness reports of sightings and even mobile phone call analysis- it was very thorough!

Durham Police’s deputy chief constable Dave Orford has now written to Mr Afzal’s lawyers to inform them that they will not be taking any further action.

He states: “Durham Constabulary has considered your submissions and the allegations raised that are relevant to the force’s area of responsibility.

“We have considered all of the material provided. However, it does not change our decision from that outlined in our press release dated 28th May in respect of Mr Dominic Cummings, and we take a similar view in respect of his wife Mary Wakefield. We do not consider the relevant tests are made out in relation to any potential offences raised within your submission. Therefore, Durham Constabulary will be taking no further action.”

