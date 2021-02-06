Cybercriminals Hack Miss England Account

TURKISH cybercriminals hack account of Miss England contestant

In a very ugly turn of events, the Miss England beauty pageants Instagram account has been hacked by cybercriminals, and it seems now that the contestants themselves are being targeted by the same scammers. The official Instagram page, boasting more than 23,000 followers, was hijacked by the online gang at the end of January and remains in their control even though the matter has been reported to police. The demand for the release of the social media account? Cash, of course.

Not content with taking complete control of the Instagram account however, hackers have begun to target the contestants themselves, who rely on social media to promote themselves amongst fierce competition.

Organiser Angie Beasley said she was mortified that she had caught out by the dupe, which appeared to be a legitimate post from Miss England.

She said: “I felt like such a fool, it just all happened so quick – I could kick myself. As soon as I gave them the code the screenshot of my Instagram account came up with a picture of someone waving at me.

“The next thing I knew I couldn’t get into the account as they had taken it over but it didn’t dawn on me till about 10 minutes later on what had happened.

“Since then they have changed the account to five different names and it is now also a private account.”

