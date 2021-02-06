COPS fine Irish holidaymakers using fake ‘essential travel’ documents purportedly from their employer

Well, it was only a matter of time. The internet is full of forums and posts by people looking for ways around the current travel restrictions in order to enjoy a week or two in the sun, so it’s no surprise that Gardai in Ireland have caught up with a couple of would-be holidaymakers using fake letters from an employer claiming they needed to travel for essential work purposes.

As is required at Irish airports, two travellers handed over letters from an engineering company on Thursday, February 4, stating that they had urgent business they needed to attend to in Europe. When officers from the Garda National Immigration Bureau stationed at Dublin Airport checked with the company that allegedly wrote the letter, bosses said they’d never heard of the two travellers. Since the Irish government can’t technically stop people from going abroad, the pair caught their flight, but will have €500 fines waiting in their letter boxes when they get back home.

“People travelling to an airport or port to take a holiday abroad are now liable for a €500 fine each for undertaking a non-essential journey,” a statement from Garda HQ in Ireland said. “Going on a holiday abroad is not essential travel.”

________________________________________________________________________

