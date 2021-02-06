British Fugitive Captured On Spain’s Costa Blanca

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
British Fugitive Captured On Spain’s Costa Blanca
Image Source: Policia Nacional

BRITISH fugitive wanted for drug smuggling captured on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Agents of the National Police of Denia in Spain’s Costa Blanca have arrested a 48-year-old British fugitive in the town of Javea, who was wanted under an International Arrest Warrant for Expedition for the alleged crime of drug trafficking and the illegal possession of firearms. Local Police were alerted to the fact that a wanted fugitive could be hiding out in Alicante, and they launched an investigation which led them to his home in the town of Xàbia.

-- Advertisement --

The criminal was wanted in relation to a drug bust in Manchester in September 2014, when he was apprehended by a police team dealing narcotics from a van in the city centre; firearms and Diamorphine and Pethidine were later recovered from the vehicle. Although he initially denied his involvement, he later admitted to police that he was a participant in the crime. He was released on bail and was awaiting trial when he fled to Spain.

When the fugitive was apprehended by the Spanish police, he was the subject of an international search by the Group of International Fugitives of the General Police Station of the Judicial Police. If convicted of the crimes of which he is charged in the UK, the suspected drug smuggler faces up to 20 years in prison.


In Xàbia, once he was arrested, he was made available to the Central Court of Instruction number Four of the National Court, which will be in charge of processing the International Detention Order.

______________________________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British Fugitive Captured On Spain’s Costa Blanca”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleHigh-End Thief Expelled from Spain After Wave of Burglaries
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here