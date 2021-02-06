SINGER Engelbert Humperdinck’s wife has died at 84 after battling Alzheimer’s and Covid.

Engelbert Humperdinck took to Facebook to announce the news of his wife, Patricia Healey’s, death, saying he and his family are “heartbroken” after she died of Alzheimer’s and Covid.

The singer said she had “slipped softly away” by his side.

Engelbert said: “Dear friends, please forgive the silence, after the unbelievable response to our plea for prayers.

“Our family is heartbroken over the loss of my darling wife.”

He added: “Last night she slipped softly away, as if by God’s clockwork.

“The last rites were given just before our usual prayers at the 8pm hour, by our nephew, Father Paul. It was 4am for him.”

He commented: “She was surrounded by our children, Louise, Jason, Brad, with Scott on FaceTime.

“Her long-time caregivers lovingly helped make her transition easier on us all.”

It was only last week that Humperdinck told fans his wife had been battling Alzheimer’s since 2017.

