BODY of missing Brit pulled from the sea by an Aussie weatherman live on TV

The body of missing British gym manager Jake Jacobs was plucked from the ocean on Australia’s Gold Coast by Nine News Gold Coast weatherman Luke Bradnam during a live broadcast on Friday, February 5. The 32-year-old disappeared after going skinny-dipping with a female friend at Broadbeach, Queensland shortly before 9:30pm on Thursday, February 4. His female companion’s body was recovered on Thursday.

-- Advertisement --



Minutes after recording his story about the rough sea conditions, Mr Bradnam’s attention was grabbed by a boogie boarder signalling for assistance; the TV presenter stripped off and dived into the surf, and was alarmed to find a body floating in the water.

“A boogie border at Narrowneck alerted me – he thought he’d seen someone struggling again out in the surf,” Mr Bradnam said on-air after the body had been recovered.

He added: “I immediately stripped off and raced out with the boogie boarder to help the person in trouble.

“It became pretty evident that there was a body floating in the water.

“The two of us were able to secure the body and start making our way through a rip, back into shore.”

Queensland Police confirmed that the remains were of missing Brit expat Jake Jacobs.

MyFitness Club Broadbeach said on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we mourn the tragic loss of our club manager Jake.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family at this time.

“He was instrumental in helping grow the awesome club that many of you call a second home. You will be missed mate.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Body Of Missing Brit Pulled From Sea Live On Aussie TV”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.