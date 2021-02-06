Bitter Winds To Bring Sub-Zero Temperatures To Britain.

Yellow and amber warnings have been put in place over the weekend as snow and bitter temperatures are expected to wreak havoc across Britain. Winds from the Baltic and Scandinavia are expected to bring “dangerous” blizzards and cause the mercury to plunge for the next four days – with the amber warning in place for central and northern Scotland.

Residents in already-deluged areas can expect more heavy rain, with Yorkshire and the North East of England expected to bear the brunt of the downpours. Ice and snow are forecast to follow, with the Met Office warning of “prolonged periods” of snowfall reaching up to 30cm in the higher areas.

A separate yellow warning forecasts periods of snow, heavy at times, for much of inland central and northern Scotland through Friday and into Saturday.

Up to 8in (20cm) could fall in the worst-hit areas on Sunday alone and 50mph wind gusts are expected. It would also be the second time London has been hit by snow in the past fortnight, after flurries fell on January 24.

The cold front dubbed the ‘Beast from the Baltic’, could put vulnerable people at risk amid concerns it might slow down the coronavirus vaccinations rollout, especially in Scotland which has already been enduring heavy snow.

Drifting snow in the Highlands trapped 20 vehicles including lorries, a bus and cars on the A835 between Ullapool and Garve this morning, with dramatic photographs showing cars almost completely covered by the blizzards.

About 40 drivers were rescued from at Loch Dorma in Wester Ross after becoming stranded in 6ft 7in (2m) snowdrifts. Highland Council said emergency centres were set up and told motorists: ‘Do not travel in this area.’

