ALMERIA province’s hospitality sector is in a “desperate” situation, business-owners warned.

Diego Garcia and Isabel de Juan, president and manager of the Association of Hospitality Entrepreneurs (ASHAL), recently expressed their concerns to the Junta’s delegate to Almeria, Maribel Sanchez Torregrosa.

-- Advertisement --



Stressing the “desolate panorama” they have faced since Christmas, they asked for urgent, direct aid for bars, cafes and restaurants.

“If the hospitality industry was responsible for Covid-19 contagion, closing establishments should have reduced the number of cases,” the ASHAL representatives pointed out.

“That has not happened. On the contrary, recent studies reveal that 35 per cent of cases occured in the home, 6.1 per cent at health centres, 5.4 per cent in the workplace, 1.6 per cent in schools and only 1.5 per cent in bars and restaurants.”

ASHAL’s executives stated that according to the Ministry of Tourism, the central government has already transferred more than €1,500 million of the €1,881 million allocated to the Junta de Andalucia.

“How much of this will go to the hospitality and tourism sectors, and when will it be available?” they asked.

ASHAL, which will continue campaigning for direct aid, has now requested a meeting with Manuel de la Fuente, the central government’s sub-delegate to Almeria, to explain the situation and its members’ needs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bars not to blame.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.