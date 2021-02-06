Andalucia Records Over 100 Daily Covid Deaths But A Drop in New Cases

ANDALUCIA has recorded 102 Covid-19 deaths on Saturday (February 6th), as well as a drop in daily new cases with 4886 recorded – 264 less than Friday.

-- Advertisement --



According to the latest regional health ministry figures, 102 Covid-19 patients lost their lives to the virus on Saturday, February 6th. This brings the total number of fatalities in the region to 6907 since the beginning of the pandemic. Malaga province leads the death toll with 24 fatalities, followed by Seville (17) and Cadiz (15).

On Tuesday, Andalucia recorded its highest daily death toll of the pandemic to date – with 106 residents passing away from the deadly disease. This bleak milestone was closely matched on Friday which saw 105 deaths.

Andalucia also recorded 4886 cases on Saturday, a decrease of 274 from Friday. The total number of infections in the region stands at 434,470 – almost twice the population of the city of Granada to put the figure into perspective. Malaga saw over 1000 daily cases, closely followed by Seville which was just below four digits.

There are currently 4655 Covid-19 patients in Andalucian hospitals – with 724 needing ICU treatment. There were 500 new admissions in the last 24 hours, while 2609 were discharged. This brings the region’s total number of Covid recoveries to 272,731.

Meanwhile, Andalucia’s vaccine rollout has seen 377,852 doses administered across the region – with 142,553 now fully inoculated against the virus having received both jabs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucia Records Over 100 Daily Covid Deaths and Drop in New Cases”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.