All Travellers To UK To Be COVID Tested TWICE Upon Arrival.

Britain will test all travellers arriving in the country twice for COVID-19, in an attempt to control the spread of new variants of the virus, according to reports. The government had previously announced quarantine measures starting Feb. 15 for people entering the country from COVID-19 hot spots.

Testing will now include arrivals from all countries in addition to those coming from the hot spots. The Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce the plans next week. Police are preparing to play a role in enforcing the detention of passengers in Covid quarantine hotels as the government scrambles to launch the stringent new system on 15 February.

Government-contracted security guards are expected to be stationed on each floor of the hotels and by entrances and exits to ensure travellers do not leave for 10 days after their arrival. Those refusing, or absconding from quarantine, could be subject to police action, with officers taking them back to the hotel, the Guardian understands.

Police chiefs have been in discussions with the government about what their role would be, and those talks are continuing. A spokesperson for the National Police Chiefs’ Council said: “We are engaging with government to understand the implications of any announcements on operational policing.”

