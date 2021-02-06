5,000-Year-Old Archaeological Discovery in Malaga

EXPERTS carrying out an archaeological excavation of a 5000-year-old site in Casabermeja, Malaga have discovered the area may have been used as a necropolis.

Since the archaeological site was discovered last June in Casabermeja, Malaga a team of experts have worked to investigate what the area was used for, according to Councillor for Heritage, Yolanda Gonzalez.

-- Advertisement --



Following the discovery of several human skeletons, experts visited the area to analyse the bones, which date from the period between the Neolithic and Chalcolithic ages.

Councillor Gonzalez said: “As soon as the excavation began in Shelter No. 1, the archaeological wealth and importance of the site was confirmed.”

Led by Casabermeja archaeologists Andres Fernandez Martin and Cristobal Alcantara Vegas, the team are investigating five burials discovered in the cave, all of them found with funerary equipment.

Andres Fernandez said: “We have found elements such as stone axes, ceramics, some flint sheets and a copper ax, which allowed us to date these burials to the Chalcolithic. It would be people with certain power, since copper was an expensive material at the time.”

He added a surface survey of the area showed other possible caves, “which would confirm the place as a vast necropolis of prehistory.”

Councillor Gonzalez said: “We have an exemplary work team. Thank you to the archaeologists for the great work done, with admirable care and patience, it is a source of pride.”

She added the Junta de Andalucia’s Delegate of Tourism, Nuria Rodriguez Cubero, had recently visited the area to see the archaeological site.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “5,000-Year-Old Archaeological Discovery in Casabermeja”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.