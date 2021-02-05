WRESTLING Legend Butch Reed Dead Aged 66 after complications brought on by a heart attack



Butch Reed, the legendary wrestling star of WWF and WCW fame, has died from complications suffered after two previous heart attacks, aged 66, confirmed by WWE, AEW, and several retired wrestlers on social media.

Reed became a huge star with his spell in the iconic WWF in the 1980s, becoming the Intercontinental champion in 1987 after defeating Ricky Steamboat, before switching across to NWA’s Jim Crockett Promotions.

With the NWA he reinvented himself as ‘Hacksaw’ Butch Reed, and formed the notorious Doom tag team alongside Ron Simmons.

A post on Butch Reed’s Instagram account read, “To everyone who reached out god bless you. Today we lost a great man. Due to heart complications Bruce ‘Butch’ Reed passed away. Butch is in heaven now with the wrestling gods”.

It continued, “I am sure he is already booked for a Heavyweight Championship match. Once again thank you for all the prayers. We will keep this page going in his memory. For funeral arrangements send me a dm for information if you would like to attend. God bless everyone and god bless in heaven “Hacksaw Butch Reed””.