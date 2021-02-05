Wolf hunting will be banned throughout the whole of Spain

WOLF hunting will be banned throughout Spain following an agreement between the central government and some autonomous regions.

The State Commission for Natural Heritage of the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge has approved the inclusion of all existing wolf populations in Spain on the list of species under special protection.

That means that from Thursday, February 4, wolves will automatically cease to be a species which can be hunted anywhere in Spain.

The proposal was presented by the Commission and required a double vote because the first one was a tie.

Eventually, a simple majority, necessary to adopt the decision, has given it the go-ahead, thus giving all wolf populations throughout the national territory the same status.

Until now, wolf populations south of the River Duero were already included in the list. However, it was still a species which could be hunted north of the Duero.

Cantabria, Asturias, Castilla y Leon and Galicia, all of them regions with wolf populations north of the Duero, have voted against the proposal, a position to which other regions governed by the Partido Popular have seconded, according to sources.

However, the remaining regions throughout the country voted in favour of the proposal and it will now be submitted to Minister Teresa Ribera, to order it be made a law.

The turtle dove has also been proposed for addition to the list, but two votes were held and both were tied, so for now it will not go ahead.

